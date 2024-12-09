Friday Friends program fosters inclusivity among students

The student-led Friday Friends will bring holiday cheer with a visit from Santa on Dec. 20 (Photo provided by the Friday Friends program)

When Sophia Tarasenko was in the seventh grade, she founded the Friday Friends program with a group of Jericho students to promote inclusivity in their community.

Now a senior at Jericho High School, Tarasenko leads the program with Sophia Picatagi, a fellow Jericho senior.

The Friday Friends program was designed to help special needs students in the area by organizing group activities like painting, singing, basketball, board games and dancing.

“Working with peers of different abilities has deepened my understanding of empathy, patience and collaboration,” Tarasenko said.

The student-led program meets monthly at St. Paul’s the Apostle in Brookville and has a cohort of about 12 kids. Students are paired one-on-one based on common interests and ability level.

Tarasenko said the group has strengthened her relationships with her peers, both in and outside of the group.

“It has shown me the value of celebrating each person’s unique strengths and finding meaningful ways to connect,” she said.

Tarasenko said the program helps foster an inclusive environment and create bonds that go beyond just one night a month.

“A student-led organization like Friday Friends allows for the teen volunteers to have a connection with their Friday Friend,” Tarasenko said. “This connection [goes] beyond that one Friday night a month,” she said.

Tarasenko said volunteers see their friends at community events outside of the program, which helps strengthen relationships.

Sophia’s mother, Lisa Tarasenko, currently acts as the program coordinator for the group. Lisa has been involved with the program from the beginning, when Sophia founded the group with her older brother and other Jericho students.

Lisa said this “peer-to-peer” connection allows students to “come out of their shell.”

“As a parent, there can be nothing more rewarding,” she said.

Lisa said student volunteers undergo training before they begin volunteering. There are healthcare volunteers at the program in case medical situations occur.

During the two-hour program, parents have the opportunity to have time to themselves, while students have the time to build their relationships.

“We love Friday Friends for so many reasons, but one of the biggest is that it helps our teen daughter build confidence as she engages with peers and mentors,” said Janet Hayes, a parent of the program.

“And as parents, we get the bonus of a date night, knowing our daughter is in great hands, having a blast in a safe environment,” Hayes said.

“The genuine connections we build and the happiness we share make the program so special,” Tarasenko said.

After Tarasenko and Picatagi, the current leaders, graduate, student volunteers Meghan Sullivan and Amelia Cesare will take over the program.

“It’s incredibly fulfilling to know that we’re creating an inclusive space where everyone feels valued,” Tarasenko said.

Friday Friends meets monthly at the St. Paul the Apostle in Brookville, located at 2534 Cedar Swamp Road.

The next meeting is Dec. 20 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with a special visit from Santa to celebrate the holidays.