While Town of Oyster Bay Clerk James Altadonna Jr. (left) holds the town’s historic Bible, Supervisor Joseph Saladino (center) swears in Joseph Nocella as the new town attorney at the Feb. 14 town board meeting. (Photo by Frank Rizzo)

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Nassau County District Court Judge Joseph Nocella, Jr. to be the next U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, the top federal prosecutor for Long Island, Queens, and Brooklyn.

Trump announced the appointment Monday night, touting the credentials of the 60-year-old former federal prosecutor from Seaford who was elected in November to also serve as a Family Court Judge.

“Judge Nocella has a strong record of bringing law and order to the incredible people of New York,“ Trump said in a statement. “A proud graduate of Columbia Law School, he has also spent over 10 years in private practice.”

Nocella will replace outgoing Breon Peace, who President Joe Biden appointed to the position in 2021. Peace previously announced his plans to resign Friday before Trump takes office Jan. 20.

“I look forward to the office’s continued courageous commitment to pursuing justice, fairly and ethically, without bias, without fear or favor, and with compassion and empathy for our fellow human beings,” Peace said.

Nocella previously served as a law clerk to the U.S. District Judge Lawrence M. McKenna, of the Southern District of New York, and was an assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York from 1991 to 1995. He also served stints as Hempstead town attorney, Oyster Bay town attorney and various roles in the Nassau County Attorney’s office.

“Thank you, President Trump, for making this important appointment,” Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said in a statement. “Joe Nocella is a seasoned prosecutor with great integrity and will be a valuable asset in fighting crime and protecting the homeland.”