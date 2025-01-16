Locust Valley students present at annual Art Talks series

The Locust Valley High School’s annual International Baccalaureate Art Talks series kicked off in December, allowing student artists to teach their classmates about their artistic inspirations and processes.

Each Wednesday from December to March, IB Art students in Melanie Mooney’s class decorate a display case in the hallways and spend the day presenting their work from the two-year IB course curriculum.

Art students Abraham Diaz Gomez, Anhelina Grygoriak and Kai Hoy have each spent a day explaining their themes and favorite projects, which ranged from dioramas of cartoon supervillains to paintings relating to their heritage and gothic dresses.

“The students have freedom to set up their display case as their vision, which shows their strengths, weaknesses and vulnerabilities,” Mooney said. “I am proud of their maturity, bravery, talents and their ability to explain their thoughts, ideas, brainstorms and visual expressions and share them with the community.”

Information submitted by the Locust Valley Central School District