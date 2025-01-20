Catholic Schools Week 2025 open house directory

The following is a listing of Catholic schools across Long Island.

Holy Angels Regional School

1 Division St., Patchogue

www.holyangelsregional.org

Holy Child Academy

25 Store Hill Rd., Old Westbury

www.holychildacademy.org

Holy Family School

17 Fordham Ave., Hicksville

www.hfsli.org

Holy Name of Mary School

90 South Grove St., Valley Stream

www.hnomschool.org

Long Beach Catholic Regional School

735 W. Broadway, Long Beach

www.lbcrs.org

Maria Regina School

4045 Jerusalem Ave., Seaford

www.mariareginaschool.org

Notre Dame School

25 Mayfair Rd., New Hyde Park

www.ndsnet.org

Our Lady of Grace Montessori

29 Shelter Rock Rd., Manhasset

www.olgmanhasset.com

Our Lady of Guadalupe School

105 Half Hollow Rd., Deer Park

www.olgschools.org

Our Lady of Lourdes School

76 Park Blvd., Malverne

www.ollmalverne.org

Our Lady of Peace School

21 Fowler Ave., Lynbrook

www.olpschoollynbrook.org

Our Lady of the Hamptons Regional School

160 North Main St., Southampton

www.olhamptons.org

Our Lady of Victory School

2 Bellmore St., Floral Park

www.olvfp.org

Our Lady Queen of Apostles School

2 Saint Johns Pl., Ctr Moriches

www.olqany.org

St. Agnes Cathedral School

70 Clinton Ave., Rockville Centre

www.stagnes-school.org

St. Aidan School

510 Willis Ave., Williston Park

www.staidanschool.org

St. Anne’s School

25 Dartmouth St., Garden City

www.stannesgcschool.org

St. Brigid/Our Lady of Hope Regional School

101 Maple Ave., Westbury

www.stbolh.org

St. Dominic Elementary & Middle School

35 School St., Oyster Bay

www.stdomsob.org

St. Edward The Confessor School

2 Teibrook Ave., Syosset

www.stedwardconfessor.org

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Regional School

2341 Washington Ave., Bellmore

www.steas.com

St. John Paul II Regional School

515 Marcy Ave., Riverhead

www.sjp2regional.org

St. Joseph School

450 Franklin Ave., Garden City

www.st-josephschool.com

St. Martin De Porres Marianist School

530 Hempstead Blvd., Uniondale

www.stmartinmarianist.org

St. Martin of Tours School

30 Union Ave., Amityville

www.smtschool.org

St. Mary School

16 Harrison Ave., East Islip

www.saintmaryschoolei.org

St. Mary’s Elementary School

1340 Northern Blvd., Manhasset

www.stmary11030.org

St. Patrick School – Bay Shore

9 North Clinton Ave., Bay Shore

www.spsbayshore.org

St. Patrick School – Huntington

360 Main St., Huntington

www.stpathunt.org

St. Patrick School – Smithtown

284 E Main St., Smithtown

www.spssmith.org

St. Rose of Lima School

4704 Merrick Rd., Massapequa

www.stroseschool.net

St. William the Abbot School

2001 Jackson Ave., Seaford

www.stwilliamtheabbot.net

Sts. Philip and. James School

359 Clinton Ave, St. James

www.sspjschool.net

The De La Salle School

87 Pine St., Freeport

www.delasalleschool.org

Trinity Regional School

1025 Fifth Ave., East Northport

www.trinityregional.org

Note: Some schools will conduct private tours for families and/or small groups. These will be done by appointment. Appointments can be scheduled on each school’s website. Visit www.licatholicelementaryschools.org to see more details about all school open houses and tour instructions.