Catholic Schools Week 2025 open house directory

The following is a listing of Catholic schools across Long Island.
Holy Angels Regional School
1 Division St., Patchogue
www.holyangelsregional.org
Holy Child Academy
25 Store Hill Rd., Old Westbury
www.holychildacademy.org
Holy Family School
17 Fordham Ave., Hicksville
www.hfsli.org
Holy Name of Mary School
90 South Grove St., Valley Stream
www.hnomschool.org
Long Beach Catholic Regional School
735 W. Broadway, Long Beach
www.lbcrs.org
Maria Regina School
4045 Jerusalem Ave., Seaford
www.mariareginaschool.org
Notre Dame School
25 Mayfair Rd., New Hyde Park
www.ndsnet.org
Our Lady of Grace Montessori
29 Shelter Rock Rd., Manhasset
www.olgmanhasset.com
Our Lady of Guadalupe School
105 Half Hollow Rd., Deer Park
www.olgschools.org
Our Lady of Lourdes School
76 Park Blvd., Malverne
www.ollmalverne.org
Our Lady of Peace School
21 Fowler Ave., Lynbrook
www.olpschoollynbrook.org
Our Lady of the Hamptons Regional School
160 North Main St., Southampton
www.olhamptons.org
Our Lady of Victory School
2 Bellmore St., Floral Park
www.olvfp.org
Our Lady Queen of Apostles School
2 Saint Johns Pl., Ctr Moriches
www.olqany.org
St. Agnes Cathedral School
70 Clinton Ave., Rockville Centre
www.stagnes-school.org
St. Aidan School
510 Willis Ave., Williston Park
www.staidanschool.org
St. Anne’s School
25 Dartmouth St., Garden City
www.stannesgcschool.org
St. Brigid/Our Lady of Hope Regional School
101 Maple Ave., Westbury
www.stbolh.org
St. Dominic Elementary & Middle School
35 School St., Oyster Bay
www.stdomsob.org
St. Edward The Confessor School
2 Teibrook Ave., Syosset
www.stedwardconfessor.org
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Regional School
2341 Washington Ave., Bellmore
www.steas.com
St. John Paul II Regional School
515 Marcy Ave., Riverhead
www.sjp2regional.org
St. Joseph School
450 Franklin Ave., Garden City
www.st-josephschool.com
St. Martin De Porres Marianist School
530 Hempstead Blvd., Uniondale
www.stmartinmarianist.org
St. Martin of Tours School
30 Union Ave., Amityville
www.smtschool.org
St. Mary School
16 Harrison Ave., East Islip
www.saintmaryschoolei.org
St. Mary’s Elementary School
1340 Northern Blvd., Manhasset
www.stmary11030.org
St. Patrick School – Bay Shore
9 North Clinton Ave., Bay Shore
www.spsbayshore.org
St. Patrick School – Huntington
360 Main St., Huntington
www.stpathunt.org
St. Patrick School – Smithtown
284 E Main St., Smithtown
www.spssmith.org
St. Rose of Lima School
4704 Merrick Rd., Massapequa
www.stroseschool.net
St. William the Abbot School
2001 Jackson Ave., Seaford
www.stwilliamtheabbot.net
Sts. Philip and. James School
359 Clinton Ave, St. James
www.sspjschool.net
The De La Salle School
87 Pine St., Freeport
www.delasalleschool.org
Trinity Regional School
1025 Fifth Ave., East Northport
www.trinityregional.org
Note: Some schools will conduct private tours for families and/or small groups. These will be done by appointment. Appointments can be scheduled on each school’s website. Visit www.licatholicelementaryschools.org to see more details about all school open houses and tour instructions.