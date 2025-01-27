East Williston student recognized as Regeneron scholar

Alaina Pinto of The Wheatley School in East Williston School District was announced as one of the top 300 scholars from across the nation in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2025, the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors. The Regeneron Science Talent Search provides students a national stage to present original research and celebrates the hard work and novel discoveries of young scientists who are bringing a fresh perspective to significant global challenges.

Alaina earned this remarkable achievement with her project: “Visualizing the impact of Interleukin-32 on Tight Junction Integrity and Nuclear Morphology From Glioblastoma Metastasis in Human Endothelial Cells.” Wheatley School Science Research teacher, Ms. Veronica Ade, supported Alaina throughout the process.

“I feel humbled and excited for the opportunity to be named a 2025 Regeneron STS Scholar,” Alaina said. “It is exciting to be able to share my passion for science and research with so many. Glioblastoma is the most common and aggressive form of brain tumor in adults. I feel honored to be part of any research that has a potential impact on this cancer or treatment.”