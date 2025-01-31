Jericho’s Jessie Gong earns international recognition at piano competition

At just 11 years old, Jessie Gong moved from China to New York to pursue her musical education. Now, at almost 18, she won first prize in the senior division of the 11th Yamaha USASU International Piano Competition.

Gong, a Jericho resident and Waldorf School of Garden City student, was one of 350 applicants from 33 countries. Only about 40 pianists made it to the final round of the competition.

Gong said the recognition gave her “more confidence” in going forward in music. In addition to first prize at the competition, she received a special award: a recital at the Prima Music Foundation Institute and Festival in June.

Gong said she started playing the piano at just four years old, but didn’t start taking lessons consistently until she was five. Now, over a decade later, she said she practices every day.

“Performing has always been a constant motivator for me,” she said. “I can still remember my first experience performing.”

Gong said even at her first time performance—her kindergarten graduation—she felt excited. As she grew older, Gong said she began to feel nervous before performances due to technical issues, but she had a “turning point” three years ago when she developed more confidence.

“I figured out that all I have to do is go on stage and share what I have to say, and just be with the music,” she said.

Now, she said she tries to live the day as normal and not focus on the competition to avoid anxiety. She said her piano teacher, Ernest Barretta, played a “huge role” in preparing for the competition.

But more than winning the competition, Gong said studying piano has helped her in many aspects of her life. She said music has taught her the “value of persistence” and the ”importance of the process.”

“I always see problems as challenges, and I think that mindset really helps me,” she said.

Gong said she has grown with her music education. In fact, she said her favorite piece she performed at the competition reminded her of her past.

At the finals, Gong said she performed a Beethoven Sonata in C Major, Op.53 “Waldstein.” She said she has a strong connection with the piece, because it was one of the first ones she played when she moved to American to study piano.

The piece now reminds her of how she’s grown since then, she said.

As a senior at the Waldorf School, Gong said she would continue her music education in college, hoping to eventually earn a bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degree in the subject. In addition to performing, Gong said she hopes to teach and accompany musicians in the future.

“Music, over the years, has served as a safe place for me,” Gong said.

