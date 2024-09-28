Top 5 Stories in Long Island Press This Week: Oktoberfest, Fatal Police Chase And More

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The top 5 stories in the Long Island Press this week are listed below.

Read More

Get ready to turn up the volume, Long Island! Nassau County is celebrating its 125th anniversary this month with an epic, free party in Eisenhower Park, honoring over a century of history, culture and community.

Read More

Long Island Oktoberfest season officially kicks off tomorrow, Sept. 21. Lovers of traditional German beer, food and music will be able to find festivals all across Long Island.

Read More

A former Nassau County Probation Officer, was indicted for allegedly starting a sexual relationship with a probationer he supervised, and giving her $8,000.

Read More

A Nassau County police officer fatally shot a man who led officers on a chase from Queens that ended in a crash in Massapequa Park on Friday night, authorities said.

Read More