Top 5 Stories in Long Island Press This Week: Oktoberfest, Fatal Police Chase And More

The top 5 stories in the Long Island Press this week are listed below.
Party in the Park: Steve Aoki celebrates Nassau County’s 125th Anniversary
It’s Fall Ya’ll! Long Island Fall Festivals and Fairs for 2024
Get ready to turn up the volume, Long Island! Nassau County is celebrating its 125th anniversary this month with an epic, free party in Eisenhower Park, honoring over a century of history, culture and community.
Long Island Oktoberfest Fun Begins In September
Long Island Oktoberfest season officially kicks off tomorrow, Sept. 21. Lovers of traditional German beer, food and music will be able to find festivals all across Long Island.
Probation Officer Indicted For Sexual Relationship With Probationer And Giving Her $8k
A former Nassau County Probation Officer, was indicted for allegedly starting a sexual relationship with a probationer he supervised, and giving her $8,000.
Nassau Cops Fatally Shoot Queens Police Chase Suspect in Massapequa Park
A Nassau County police officer fatally shot a man who led officers on a chase from Queens that ended in a crash in Massapequa Park on Friday night, authorities said.