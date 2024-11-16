Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Holiday events, election results and more!

Going Places: Holiday Season Begins on Long Island With Opening of LuminoCity Lights Festival

The holiday season has begun on Long Island with the opening of this year’s LuminoCity Holiday Lights Festival at Eisenhower Park, on view through January 5, 2025.

Long Island State Assembly Races See Two Upsets, Third Likely

Two New York State Assembly members in Nassau County were ousted Tuesday and a third in Suffolk County appears likely to be unseated amid turnover in a half dozen Long Island seats.

Wonderland pop-up restaurant comes to Long Beach

The pop-up restaurant Wonderland: A Journey To The North Pole is bringing a dose of holiday spirit to Long Beach. The restaurant’s array of animatronics, immersive music, videos, décor and photo ops truly earns its “Wonderland” title.

Belmont Park Village new luxury shopping destination on Long Island

This high-end retail hub, the first in North America from The Bicester Collection, offers Long Islanders access to a wide array of designer brands in an open-air setting with sustainability at its core.

Michael Hynes resigns as Port’s school superintendent

Port Washington Superintendent of Schools Dr. Michael J. Hynes will be resigning from his position next month.