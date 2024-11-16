Quantcast
Long Island News

Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Holiday events, election results and more!

PXL_20241107_235331435e2 (c) Karen Rubin-Luminocity
LuminoCity’s Holiday Lights Festival enchants at Eisenhower Park, through January 5 © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Going Places: Holiday Season Begins on Long Island With Opening of LuminoCity Lights Festival

luminocity 2024
LuminoCity aims to combine nostalgia and wonder with its theme, ‘Sweet Dreams.’

The holiday season has begun on Long Island with the opening of this year’s LuminoCity Holiday Lights Festival at Eisenhower Park, on view through January 5, 2025.

Long Island State Assembly Races See Two Upsets, Third Likely

New York State Assembly
Members of the New York State Assembly vote on bills in the Assembly chamber on Monday, June 17, 2019 in Albany, N.Y. (Photo by Lori Van Buren/Albany Times Union via Getty Images)

Two New York State Assembly members in Nassau County were ousted Tuesday and a third in Suffolk County appears likely to be unseated amid turnover in a half dozen Long Island seats.

Wonderland pop-up restaurant comes to Long Beach

GettyImages 901346630

The pop-up restaurant Wonderland: A Journey To The North Pole is bringing a dose of holiday spirit to Long Beach. The restaurant’s array of animatronics, immersive music, videos, décor and photo ops truly earns its “Wonderland” title.

Belmont Park Village new luxury shopping destination on Long Island

Belmont Park Village Secondary Image 500x281 2
Belmont Park Village

This high-end retail hub, the first in North America from The Bicester Collection, offers Long Islanders access to a wide array of designer brands in an open-air setting with sustainability at its core.

Michael Hynes resigns as Port’s school superintendent

Principal A
Superintendent Dr. Michael Hynes

Port Washington Superintendent of Schools Dr. Michael J. Hynes will be resigning from his position next month.

