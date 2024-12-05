Tom Suozzi honors Omer Neutra with speech on House floor

U.S. Rep Tom Suozzi (D – Long Island, Queens) joined the global outpouring of tributes honoring the memory of Omer Neutra, his constituent, whose death was announced by the Israeli military on Monday with a one-minute speech on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.



Neutra, a 21-year-old Plainview resident who was believed to have been held hostage in Gaza since Oct. 7, was confirmed to be killed during the Oct. 7 attacks by the Israeli military.



Suozzi said he met the Neutra family, including Omer and his younger brother, Daniel, on May 16, 2016 at Sid Jacobson Jewish Community Center’s Salute to Israel.

During his speech Suozzi described his first time meeting Neutra, a 14-year-old Solomon Schechter School freshman at time.



In December 2023, in Tel Aviv, Suozzi met with Omer’s parents, Ronen and Orna Neutra from Plainview. “They described Omer as a ‘likable’ ‘big, goofy kid,’ who excelled in sports, and who other kids liked to be around,” Suozzi said on the House floor.



Ronen and Orna Neutra were also Suozzi’s guests at President Joe Biden’s 2024 State of the Union Address.



“Now all of his family’s alternating emotions have been replaced with deep grief. We who know them, grieve with them. We thank God for the gift of his life. We pray for the Neutras. And tonight, we rededicate ourselves to Omer’s just cause. We resolve to move forward, guided by his example, his courage, and his memory.” Suozzi said.



Since the announcement of his death, leaders from around the world have shown support for the Neutra family.



Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Neutra as a man of values, blessed with talents, and a fully committed Zionist. President Joe Biden pledged his continued commitment to bringing back hostages still held in Gaza and his support of Neutra’s family.



Neutra’s funeral, held at the Midway Jewish Center in Syosset, was attended by Gov. Kathy Hochul, several state assembly members, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino, and several Nassau County legislators along with hundreds of community members.



Suozzi was unable to attend the funeral in person.

However, he did send the Neutra family a gift, presenting them with an American flag that flew over the US Capitol as well as a letter.