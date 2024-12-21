Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Gilgo Beach killer, suing the Sands and more

The top 5 stories include an update about the alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer, a group suing to stop the Sands casino and more.

Here are the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week:

Suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann has been charged with the 2000 murder of Valerie Mack. He has pleaded not guilty.

The Village of Garden City filed a lawsuit to stop the proposed $5 billion Las Vegas Sands resort and casino.

The Poll Brothers, a big name in the Long Island restaurant scene, have purchased the former Jolly Fisherman building at 25 Man St. in Roslyn to become its latest dining experience, according to a published report.

In one of the most notable investigations of the year, Joseph Delucia Jr., 59, of Syosset, was identified by police as the shooter in an apparent murder-suicide which killed five people. The Wyoming Court cul-de-sac hadn’t expected to become the scene of a crime in August’s shocking investigation.

The Wantagh Board of Education made it official on Thursday night that it is opposed to New York State’s regionalization plan.