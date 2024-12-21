Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Gilgo Beach killer, suing the Sands and more

Here are the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week:
Suspected Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Rex Heuermann Charged with 2000 Murder of Valerie Mack
Suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann has been charged with the 2000 murder of Valerie Mack. He has pleaded not guilty.
Village of Garden City sues to block $5 billion Sands Resort and Casino
The Village of Garden City filed a lawsuit to stop the proposed $5 billion Las Vegas Sands resort and casino.
Restaurateur Poll Brothers buy Roslyn’s former Jolly Fisherman
The Poll Brothers, a big name in the Long Island restaurant scene, have purchased the former Jolly Fisherman building at 25 Man St. in Roslyn to become its latest dining experience, according to a published report.
2024 Crime: 5 dead in Syosset murder suicide
In one of the most notable investigations of the year, Joseph Delucia Jr., 59, of Syosset, was identified by police as the shooter in an apparent murder-suicide which killed five people. The Wyoming Court cul-de-sac hadn’t expected to become the scene of a crime in August’s shocking investigation.
Wantagh BOE pushes back on regionalization
The Wantagh Board of Education made it official on Thursday night that it is opposed to New York State’s regionalization plan.